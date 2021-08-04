GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenwood School District 50 announced that it will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Emerald High School and Greenwood High School towards the end of August, according to a release from the district.
The clinic at Greenwood High School will be held on August 19 while the clinic at Emerald High School will be held on August 20, according to the district. Both events will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Greenwood 50 says that all students 12 and older along with parents and employees of the district will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the clinics.
Students will need parental consent in order to receive the vaccine at their high school, Greenwood 50 confirmed.
Clinics for the second dose of the vaccine will be held at the same locations and times, the district says. The second dose clinic for Greenwood High will be on September 9 with the Emerald High second dose clinic scheduled for September 10.
According to a release from the district, a $500 vaccine incentive will be offered to any Greenwood 50 employee fully vaccinated by no later than September 17.
