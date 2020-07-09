GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Beginning July 13, the city of Greenwood will have a mask ordinance in effect at 8 a.m. that day as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Greenwood PD shared news of the ordinance to their Facebook page, saying it passed in a 5-2 vote. The department promised officers would be fair and professional in all calls made regarding the ordinance, and to use them to educate people to avoid punitive measures.
The text of the ordinance says citizens will need to wear face coverings at retail and food-service establishments, but don't need to wear them outdoors so long as social distancing is practiced. There are exemptions allowed for religious beliefs, children under 10 years old with an adult present, in private and individual offices, while dining, when complying with law enforcement, and in other settings where it's not practical to wear one like swimming. The mask also does not impede into citizens' homes, meaning they don't need to wear one near household members.
Those who violate the ordinance and don't comply with requests to wear one will face up to a $100 fine per offense. Businesses who fail to ensure employees have face coverings could face the suspension or revocation of occupancy permits or business licenses if repeat violations occur.
The ordinance will last for 61 days after it goes into effect, but can be extended by the city council.
