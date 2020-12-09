GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood 50 superintendent Steve Glenn says students will continue learning under current models through the holiday season, dispelling rumors the district was going fully virtual soon.
In a video posted to the district's YouTube page Wednesday, Glenn says students who are attending in-person five days per week will still do so, and likewise for students already on a fully-virtual schedule. Glenn notes district leaders have a daily debriefing to check the numbers of COVID-19 cases in the district, and did disclose the district has 17 positive students in Greenwood 50, an uptick that includes virtual and in-person students. He also noted 13 employees have tested positive across the district.
Glenn says those positive numbers are more than the district would like, but the percentage of positive cases is still low. He pledged to remain open every day and sees this as an opportunity for the district to improve.
In closing, Glenn affirmed the district was not closing down, saying that Greenwood 50 would only close down under order from governor Henry McMaster or if there were not enough staff to supervise students. Plans are in place if either scenario happened, but Glenn again reiterated that rumors of the district closing or going fully virtual soon were untrue.
