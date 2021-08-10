GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenwood School District 50 superintendent Dr. Steve Glenn announced multiple COVID-19 safety measures for district schools for the upcoming school year, according to a release on Tuesday.
According to the district, visitors and volunteers will not be allowed in schools. Visitors will be allowed for afterschool programs but they must provide a safety plan and go through the Daily Health Survey before coming into the school, Greenwood 50 says.
The district says that social distancing will be in effect for school meetings and conferences. School events like PTO nights of open houses will be conducted virtually, according to Greenwood 50.
The release added that enhanced cleaning protocols will continue on a daily basis for district schools.
