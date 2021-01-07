GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 says one more day next school week will be dedicated to eLearning, and the district also had an update regarding how employees will get vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a news release Thursday, the district announced that Thursday, January 14 will be an eLearning day. It had previously been slated as a half-day, but instead will join Friday, January 15 as an eLearning day for the district.
“We have had a good start since our students returned on January 4th thanks to the hard work and dedication of our staff. We have continued to monitor student and staff absences since we returned from our Winter Break," said superintendent Steve Glenn. "As our number of absences have begun to increase among our staff, we feel it is in the best interest of our schools to eLearn on Thursday and Friday. This will provide a prolonged break for some of our students and staff to return to school healthy on Tuesday, January 19th.”
While students will not report to school on eLearning days, school employees have the option to report to their building. Assignments will be posted to Seesaw or Google Classroom for students in grades 1-12, while students in K4 and K5 will complete paper packets of independent work. Additionally, some 1st graders may receive paper packets. Teachers will be available for assistance via email during office hours, which last from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Additionally, Glenn offered an update on COVID-19 vaccinations for districr employees.
“We have been in communication with Self Regional Healthcare and are working to finalize details on how the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to our employees,” Glenn stated. “We will provide our employees with more information regarding how and when Self Regional will assist us with the vaccination process during Phase 1b.”
COVID-19 vaccinations will not be mandatory for District 50 employees. Employees may choose whether or not to get the vaccine when it is offered.
