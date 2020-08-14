GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster announced this week that several Upstate school districts are receiving state assistance with PPE.

70 school districts in the state will be receiving $10 million worth and a portion is going to Greenwood District 50.

Tonight, we are learning more about all the supplies they have been able to purchase to reopen safely in now less than 2 weeks.

Johnathan Graves says, "this is going to allow us to implement even more things in terms of PPE equipment. There are already a lot of things that we’ve already purchased when it comes to providing face shields, face coverings, gloves, disposable gowns for staff members to use or wear."

Graves says, they've also purchased plexiglass dividers "for the tables where teachers are working with students in small groups."

The district has also purchased "face coverings, face shields, hand sanitizer, hand sanitizer stations, cleaning products, disposable gowns, alcohol wipes, gloves, cleaning rags, electrostatic wands, foggers. We just saw one of those in action today it is pretty cool."

Lots of changes for school operation across the nation! @Gwd50Schools purchased a lot of equipment & supplies to keep students & teachers safe. Some teachers will be in scrubs when school starts if they choose too. This is a fogging/ sanitization system. #COVID @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/nXuJXxLUpa — Amber Worthy (@byAmberWorthy) August 14, 2020

They are testing out the fogging system for the classrooms, which essentially is how they are santizing each classroom and common area.

They are taking teachers input for other items that would make them feel safe returning to work.

"If there’s anything that will make them feel more safe by all means we will get them. Scrubs, I know, that has been thrown out there. Teachers wearing scrubs. If they feel comfortable in scrubs, we are encouraging that. By all means "

Friday is also the last day for parents to make changes to their decision about whether their children will return to school or do virtual learning. The district is asking for a year long committment to that decisions.

“Getting our children back into the classroom is vital for the continued growth of our state,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Securing this PPE will ensure that each school has the resources needed to succeed in providing a safe environment for both students and faculty.”

“As schools welcome back students and staff to classrooms across South Carolina, it is crucial that they have the resources needed to protect against the spread of the coronavirus," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "The statewide order of protective equipment announced today will help ensure that we have the safest learning environments possible."

Earlier this year, the General Assembly allocated $155 million for the state COVID-19 relief fund and authorized the governor to direct funds at his discretion to “protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Statewide, 70 of South Carolina’s 81 districts requested PPE funding. The state will distribute the following PPE and supplies to the school districts as follows:

248,000 Adult and student masks

600,000 Cloth masks

80,000 KN95 masks

150,000 Face shields

46,000 Gloves

237,000 Gowns for nurses

12,000 Cases of disinfecting wipes

11,000 Gallons of hand sanitizer

The Department of Administration has coordinated the procurement of supplies with Superintendent Spearman and the Department of Education, the Department of Transportation, and the State Fiscal Accountability Authority. The Emergency Management Division helped provide masks, safety goggles, and gowns for school nurses.