GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Self Regional Healthcare is requiring all their team members to get the COVID-19 vaccination, according to the hospital.
The hospital said they hope to have all unvaccinated employees vaccinated by Sept. 30.
The decision comes after considering multiple factors, one of those being the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, according to the hospital.
The hospital said they went multiple weeks in a row with zero COVID-19 admissions but in the last two weeks, they’ve seen another rise in cases locally.
Around 65-percent of employees have been vaccinated. They said the vaccinations have been shown to be effective against the delta variant and other variants currently circulating, according to the hospital.
All employees still wear masks in patient care areas and the hospital said they have a responsibility to the community to provide healthcare in a safe environment.
The hospital will also allow exemptions for employees with medical or religious approved exceptions.
