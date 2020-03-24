GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) As city and government officials around the world work to observe social distancing while continuing to serve their communities, the Greenwood Police Department is implementing a new way to report incidents.
In an effort to limit person-to-person contact, the police department says they've created a way for citizens to report the following non-emergency crimes via the internet:
- Petit larceny
- Vandalism
- Identity theft/Financial Transaction Card theft or fraud
- Phone/Internet Scams
- Bullying/School related issues (that have previously occurred)
- Telephone/text message harassment
- Quality of life issues
This new system does not take the place of 911 calls for crimes in progress. The police department also ensures that officers will still continue to respond to urgent and emergency calls for service.
Not sure how to handle a crime or incident? You can call (864) 942-8632, or 911 if necessary, to speak with dispatch and/or an on-duty patrol supervisor to determine the best method to report.
To submit your report online, click here.
Greenwood Police say this online process is new, and they're still evaluating the effectiveness.
"We ask that you be patient while we attempt to adjust and better service our community during this unique time," the police department said.
