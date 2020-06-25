GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Not too long ago a home garage is where Brendan Church parked his business. However, when COVID-19 hit the country things shifted into high gear with orders for PPE, Personal Protective Equipment. Those orders picked up and so did Church’s business, which moved to a warehouse in Greer.
“We’ve been in the import-export business for about 12 years,” Church said.
He’s the owner of Old South Trading Co. Where infrared thermometers, hand sanitizer, and masks are donated and sold.
“We have about 19 million masks in stock that’s surgical level twos and KN95. We have gel sanitizer by the gallon in the 16-ounce bottles, we have infrared non-contact thermometers and kids’ masks,” he said.
Church says more orders are stacking up now that mandatory emergency ordinances are in place in cities like Greenville and Clemson where masks have to worn.
“Trying to place orders get them here expedited trucking, expedited air freight, and the big issue was being the right factories that had the right equipment,” Church said.
He says his team vetted factories and watched how masks are made in order to get quality products. It’s a business Church believes is an important cause.
“We don’t really care about the margin or the profit we wanted to help our community that’s our passion,” Church said.“Use the mask not only to protect yourself but your family and your friends.”
