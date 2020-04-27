GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While businesses in South Carolina slowly re-open, schools remain closed for the remainder of the school year. With this, sports seasons and major events have been cancelled. One such major milestone hits in high school: prom.
But for a Greer senior, she still got a chance to sparkle after her family showered her with some well-deserved love.
Megan Hall still got dressed up and ready to go. Her grandfather took her on a drive while the rest of her family decorated the house. She was chauffeured around until the big night, when her stepfather took her in for the date.
For Megan, she had no idea her family would in this far for the night. She had no clue she'd dance with her stepfather, before enjoying a meal. All to create a good memory to help ease the blow.
"I just wanted her to have a special evening with her and a bunch of girls getting dressed up, have a nice dinner, and just hang out and have fun because they missed out on so much this year," said mom Jaime Hester. "I just wanted her to have a surprise and a special evening. Wish that we could do this with friends, but this is better than nothing."
As for Megan, she definitely saw the love and attention.
"I love them. They are crazy but I love them." she said, smiling.
Jaime is also helping Megan cope with the loss of so many important milestones. Jaime is a nurse, so she's helping her daughter process it all.
"She understands the sooner we comply, the sooner we can go have fun. Stay away, wash your hands, pray for those who are affected and do the right thing," says Jaime.
While Megan, who has missed a few pageants as Miss Greer Teen USA, is sad to be missing out on much, she's still taking it in stride, and is still looking forward to college in the fall.
