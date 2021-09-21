GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greer Memorial Hospital has set up an outdoor tent to be used as a triage and treatment space, according to Prisma Health.
Prisma says that the tent was set up by the South Carolina state guard as a proactive measure.
The tent has not been activated yet, according to Prisma Health.
Prisma' chair of emergency medicine Dr. Matthew Bitner says that the new measures have been put in place sure the the hospital stays ready.
"We’re here to take care of our communities and that means taking the necessary steps to ensure we’re ready when and if those additional resources are needed...from a traditional ‘all-hazards’ approach, we are preparing not only for COVID patients, but also the everyday emergencies such as trauma, heart attack, strokes, illness and injuries.”
MORE NEWS: COVID-19 cluster confirmed at Atkinson Elementary, school district says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.