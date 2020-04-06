GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greer and Rehabilitation Center says they're aware of nine residents and at least one staff member who have tested positive for coronavirus.
In a statement, the center said they acted quickly when news of the virus began circulating. Those included holding planning sessions to ensure adequate resources and staffing, sourcing personal protective equipment supplies, and restricting visitors from the buildings.
They also instituted temperature screening for staff or essential vendors prior to entering their facility, and all communal dining and group activities were canceled.
"Despite our rigorous systems and best efforts, we have experienced what many other health care facilities have and will continue to experience during these challenging times, the virus has entered our building," the center said.
They're currently aware of nine residents and one staff member who's tested positive for COVID-19. All family members and responsible parties were notified, and GRH says they continue to find out how the virus got through their doors.
In an effort to prevent the virus from spreading further, GRH says they've created an isolation ward for residents who've tested positive. This ward includes barriers, zippered plastic sheeting and air scrubbers to create a negative pressure environment in an attempt to provide the best possible therapeutic atmosphere for the individuals while they receive treatment.
"While this crisis is unprecedented, the care provided at GRH remains at the same high level as always, and our dedicated and heroic staff are continuing to care for all residents regardless of their COVID-19 status," administrator Katherine Joy said.
