COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- A group of four South Carolina state senators sent a letter to the President of the state senate requesting to call the body in for a special session, according to a release from the South Carolina Senate's Democratic Party.
According to the release, the letter requests that the senate be called back to reconsider the budget proviso that bars school districts from requiring masks.
Two Democrats and Two Republicans each signed the the letter according to the release. Those senators include Brad Hutto (D), Luke Rankin (R), Ronnie Sabb (D) and Sandy Senn (R).
The letter states that the current COVID-19 situation is "far different than when the State Legislature last convened." It goes onto state that the budget proviso barring school mask mandates should be revisited due to the current virus conditions.
The letter comes on the same day that both the South Carolina Teachers Association and the South Carolina School Boards Association called for similar action by both the state legislature and Governor Henry McMaster.
Read the full letter here:
