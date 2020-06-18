GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rigo Same says the 7+ weeks the doors were shut at his gym, CrossFit OSC in Greer, were beyond tough.
“The uncertainty was killing everyone,“ he told FOX Carolina. “During the whole shut down there was always a fear of the doors not re-opening.“
But these last few weeks have seen business trickle back.
“We’ve been getting calls,“ Same said. “We’ve been getting people wanting to join.”
He believes the pandemic has made people more aware.
“People are starting to realize how important it is to stay healthy,” he said. “If there is any silver lining out of all of this, it is that we get the chance, now that people are starting to take their health more seriously, to help more people.”
With that in mind, he knows it’s up to them to keep things safe.
“Temperature checks at the door,” Same said when asked about some of the practices they are doing to keep things in check. “People not sharing anything,“ he added.
CrossFit OSC has taken social distancing to the extreme, and added sanitizer bottles at every individual station. Extra caution means longer hours sanitizing and buying more supplies.
“Each person gets a brand new towel each time, one use, then bam… Done,” Same said.
A small price to pay though, he says, for the return of his clients – the lifeblood of his business.
“They are everything,” Same said. “To me I tell them you are the boss. You’re the boss. They make this place into what it is.“
