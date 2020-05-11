SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several businesses across the state are waiting to hear from South Carolina governor Henry McMaster. He said in a news conference last week a decision could come Monday if close contact businesses will be able to reopen amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.
Among those businesses are gyms and hair and nail salons. We spoke with Simone Mack-Orr, the general manager of the Cyclebar Gym in Spartanburg. She says they're ready to see familiar faces again.
“We’re excited! We have been temporarily closed since March 22nd,” she said. She also notes that they don't think there will be much adjustment for them in the coming weeks.
“Before we closed, we had already downsized from our normal 50 max capacity down to 25. So, we have been prepared for it,” Mack-Orr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.