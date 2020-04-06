GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Homeless Alliance is giving thanks to city and county leaders in their efforts to combat coronavirus within the homeless communities.
A post from the organization recognizes the efforts made to install hand washing stations in the area.
The stations include soap, water and paper towels.
"We also thank the team working with the National Guard, Prisma Health-Upstate, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, Emergency Management, the City and County to prepare safe spaces as recommended by the CDC for alternate care and isolation sites, also referred to as tier one as well as tier two which can provide medical care with some level of assistance," Greenville Homeless Alliance said.
An Upstate activist group is also doing their part in helping the homeless maintain safe hygiene as the world continues to navigate the pandemic.
Freedom Fighters Upstate South Carolina went out to an area known as 'tent city' to install a makeshift hand washing station. Traci Fant, organizer of the organization, says her team also demonstrated proper hand washing techniques to the homeless.
The City of Greenville has already passed an emergency ordinance which includes several preventative measures residents are asked to take into consideration.
"The safety and security of a home to shelter in place has never been more important," Greenville Homeless Alliance said.
