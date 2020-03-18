GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United Way of Greenville County has chosen to postpone this year's Hands on Greenville Day of volunteering as part of precautions taken with the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In a statement on Wednesday, the United Way promised they were reviewing possible options to reschedule the day of service.
The United Way also joined other organizations recently in creating a community relief fund to assist the most vulnerable neighbors with resources.
Full statement follows:
Dear Hands On Greenville Day Sponsors,
The health and safety of our community, our volunteers and our team is United Way of Greenville County’s first priority. Therefore, in accordance with the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), we have decided to postpone in-person events for the next 8 weeks, including United Way Hands On Greenville Day 2020.
Our team is currently reviewing possible options to reschedule Hands On Greenville Day and we will let you know as soon as a decision is made. We are so appreciative of your financial support of Hands On Greenville Day and will be contacting you directly to discuss your volunteer project.
Be assured that we are closely monitoring this dynamic situation and the community challenges presented by COVID-19, and will continue to provide relevant updates and volunteer opportunities through our COVID-19 Response page at unitedwaygc.org/response.
In addition to these important updates, United Way of Greenville County, the Community Foundation of Greenville, Hollingsworth Funds, the Jolley Foundation and the F.W. Symmes Foundation have launched the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund to assist Greenville County’s most vulnerable neighbors with the resources they need during this critical time. You can make a donation to the fund at unitedwaygc.org/response.
Thank you for your continued support of United Way of Greenville County and our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.