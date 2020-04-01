CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western NC casino is extending its closure through April, but will also furlough most of its employees.
Previously, Harrah's announced its Cherokee Casino Resort and Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel would close back in March, but is now extending the closure through at least the end of the month. Employees are still being paid through April 15, but the casino says a majority of employees will face furlough starting April 16.
Furloughed employees will still receive medical benefits provided and paid for by the company through either re-opening or June 30, whichever comes first.
