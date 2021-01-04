HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Hart County School officials said after consultation with numerous health professionals, the Hart County Charter System will delay face-to-face instruction for all students.
According to school officials, staff members will report to work on Tuesday, Jan. 5, as originally planned. Students in grades three, four, and five will pick up Chromebooks on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Principals will provide times in their weekly callouts for students in grades three through 12 to participate in virtual instruction on Thursday, Jan.7 through Jan. 15.
The school district hopes to resume face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, January 19, due to Martin Luther King Jr observance on the 18th.
Hart County School officials urge parents to use this time to monitor their own personal health and the health of their children.
