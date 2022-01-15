Haywood County, NC (FOX Carolina) – Haywood County Emergency Services reported that 9 more people from the county have died from COVID-19 in the last two weeks.
They tell Fox Carolina the ages of those who died ranged in age from their mid-thirties to early nineties, and all of them died at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
The death certificates reflect that three of those patients listed COVID-19 as the immediate cause of death, and one listed septic shock as the immediate cause with COVID-19 as an underlying cause. The others listed cardiac or respiratory failure with COVID-19 as an underlying cause of death.
Health Director Sarah Henderson shared her sympathies to the families also saying, “COVID-19 is a serious and sometimes deadly illness. We ask everyone to consider the pain and loss this virus can bring with it and do everything you can to help prevent its spread. “We urge everyone to continue to be vigilant about masking and social distancing any time you’re going to be around people who are unvaccinated or in large group settings. Get vaccinated, wash your hands regularly, and stay home if you’re not feeling well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.