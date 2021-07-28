HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Haywood County School Board passed a motion to make masks optional for schools in the district during a special called meeting on Tuesday, according to a release from the district.
The district says that its current mask mandate will be terminated on July 30 at 5:00 p.m.
According to the release, the decision does not change previously established COVID-19 notification protocols, quarantine or contact tracing requirements.
Employees and parents are required to notify principals or supervisor or they or a student had had close contact with someone who tested positive or are dealing with COVID-19 symptoms.
Haywood County Schools says that the school should be notified if a student has a confirmed case of COVID-19, has symptoms of the virus, or is awaiting test results and is symptomatic.
