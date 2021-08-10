HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Henderson County Public Schools announces they identified a cluster of COVID-19 infections at a local elementary school.
Officials say that the Henderson County Department of Public Health (HCDPH) notified them that five individuals at Hendersonville Elementary have confirmed cases of COVID-19 that are epidemiologically linked. This situation meets the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services definition of a "cluster," according to officials.
Officials say they are working with the HCDPH to determine any students or staff that are close contacts. Officials will reach out if they identify you or your child as a close contact.
Operations at the school will continue normally, and the district will keep families informed of further updates, according to officials.
Individuals who tested positive will follow health officials' guidance to self-isolate at home, according to officials. Quarantined students and staff will receive information concerning how they will access instruction if they are well enough to participate.
For more information on Henderson County Public Schools' current guidelines, please visit Guidance | NC COVID-19 (ncdhhs.gov).
