CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with a North Carolina health department says a New York resident is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.
A post from the Cherokee County Health Department's page on Facebook say the patient is doing well. The department says the patient traveled to NC and became ill in Cherokee County, but since cases are reported under state of residency that they will be identified as a New York case.
CCHD continues to ask residents to practice social distancing and good hygiene, providing resources in the post as well.
