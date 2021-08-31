HENDERSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Henderson County Public Schools announced that masks will now be required in all indoor settings at all times, even for extracurricular activities, according to a release.
The previous mask rule only applied during the school day when classes were in session, HCPS says.
The new rule goes into effect on Wednesday and will require masks to be worn at all district buildings, properties and locations, according to the release.
HCPS says that the only exceptions for the new rule will be fore those with legal exemptions from mask-warning.
