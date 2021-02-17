HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County health officials say a COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be canceled Thursday because of worsening weather forecasts.
The Henderson Co. Department of Public Health says the clinic, originally slated to happen at East Henderson High School, will not go on anymore and will force some vaccine appointments to be shuffled. The department expects to be open at the school on Friday, saying those who were scheduled to get their first dose of the vaccine on Thursday can show up on Friday at their original appointment time to get the shot.
Meanwhile, those who were slated to get their second shot will instead need to come to the school on Monday, February 22 to get it. Again, you'll need to show up at your original time that day to get the second dose.
Anyone who needs to cancel their appointment or who requires further assistance can contact the call center at at 828-585-4700, and pick option 1. The call center will be open at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
