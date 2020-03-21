HENDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Saturday, the Henderson County Department of Public Health announced the county's first confirmed case of COVID-19.
They say Mission Hospital alerted them just before 9 a.m. March 21 concerning the resident's positive test result. The person is in isolation.
An investigation has already begun into finding any possible contacts the person may have had with individuals throughout the community so as to prevent the spread of the disease.
Henderson County says that the identification doesn't change their local strategies when it comes to coronavirus concern. They ask that residents please isolate themselves if they're sick.
“At a time like this it is especially important to remember that we are all worried,” added Steve Smith, Henderson County Health Director. “People all around us are feeling the fatigue of concern and disruption in their lives. We are blessed in Henderson County to have a strong community. Your public officials and county leadership have been working tirelessly to prepare for the impact of this virus. Community members can do their part not only by following the guidelines, but by remembering that we’re all in this together, and to support one another."
As of 11 a.m. on March 21, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced 184 cases had been reported in the state.
