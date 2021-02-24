HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Henderson County Public Schools announced that 33 of its employees were vaccinated against COVID-19 during a clinic on Wednesday.
According to a release from the district, the employees that were vaccinated have volunteered to work weekend clinics in order to support public health in the school system.
The district says that 70% of its employees who responded in a survey indicated their desire to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. HCPS has been given the chance to schedule 1,300 vaccine appointments through the help of healthcare providers like Pardee and Blue Ridge Health offering to designate vaccine allotments towards teachers. According to the district, this allotment covers every employee who has requested to receive a vaccine for this week.
HCPS says it has been working since January with local health care providers to develop a vaccine plan. Scheduling priority for this weekend's clinic will be given to employees that work directly in schools, according to the release.
District superintendent Dr. John Bryan shared his thoughts in the release.
"Our teachers, bus drivers, custodians, child nutrition staff, and other personnel want to be in schools with their students, and they want to do so in the safest learning environments possible...When we think of those who are in our classrooms, staffing our front offices, driving our school buses, and feeding our students, we know they are literally on the front lines of education in our community."
