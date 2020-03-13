HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County Public Schools has chosen to suspend all athletic competitions, travel, and facility rentals to prevent the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.
The new suspension will take effect on Monday, March 16. While high school athletics were already suspended by the NC High School Athletic Association, HCPS is adding on a suspension for middle school athletics as well.
Facility rentals suspended include non-school hour use and extracurricular activities for both school and outside group activities.
The travel suspended includes field trips and professional staff development that would take a student or staff member out of their building.
HPSC is directing the community to keep up with public health developments online.
"We know any decision greatly impacts our entire community. We understand the disappointment, frustration, and concern felt when educational experiences, athletic events, and extracurricular activities are suspended," the district said in a statement. "This is an unnerving and anxious time for many families and staff. We may not know for certain what challenges lie ahead, but we do know that we are all in this together and that these proactive and precautionary decisions are made in an effort to maintain the health and safety of our HCPS Family – as well as the greater public’s health."
