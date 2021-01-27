HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Pardee UNC Health Care and AdventHealth Hendersonville said as the number of COVID-19 cases in the community continue to decrease, the hospitals are lifting some restrictions for visitors.
According to Purdee UNC Health Care, the following updates have been made to the visitation policy:
- One visitor is allowed for inpatient rooms only.
- One visitor is allowed to deliver patient belongings to PATHS but may not enter the unit.
- One visitor is allowed for Day Surgery and Catherization Laboratory in pre- and post-operatory areas. Visitors will not be allowed to wait in the hospital during the procedure.
- One visitor is allowed for an emergency department patient, but must remain in the room with the patient.
The hospital said all visitors will be required to complete a health screening upon entry and wear a mask at all times.
AdventHealth said the following updates to the visitor policy will go into effect on Thursday:
- No visitors under the age of 18.
- No visitors for COVID-19 positive patients or Patients Under Investigation (PUI) for COVID-19.
- No visitors for Laboratory, Imaging, and Behavioral Health Unit patients.
- No Visitors for Adult Emergency Department patients.
- Pediatric patients receiving care at any of our facilities may be accompanied by two adults.
- Medical/Surgical Unit and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admitted patients will be allowed one adult visitor at a time.
- Hospital Daily Visiting Hours: 8:30 am to 7 pm
- Outpatient Surgery patients may have one visitor during the discharge process.
- End-of-life patients, regardless of COVID-19 status, may have two visitors at a time, with a maximum of six visitors per day.
More news: Deputies: No one hurt after train derailed in Anderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.