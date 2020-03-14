Limestone College, generic

A look at the outside of Winnie Davis Hall at Limestone college. This is not where the alleged videos that surfaced were recorded. 

 (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Several colleges and universities in the Upstate have made the decision to alter class attendance amid concern over COVID-19. 

Many are making changes Spring Breaks, while some are opting for online classes. Here's a list of all the schools that we are aware of that have made changes: 

Limestone College

Virtual learning for the next three weeks

Converse College:

Spring Break to begin week of March 23

When students return, courses to be conducted online, hybrid or other instructional options

Newberry College

Canceling classes through March 18

Online instruction to go through April 3

Wofford College

Extending Spring Break through April 6

Spartanburg Methodist College

Extending Spring Break through March 20

Online instruction to go through April 3

USC Upstate and USC Union 

Extending Spring Break

Virtual instruction begins on March 16

Southern Wesleyan University 

All on-campus instruction March 16-18 postponed

Online instruction to begin March 19

Clemson University

Online instruction through at least March 30

FOX Carolina is closely monitoring all schools throughout the Upstate and WNC. Stay with us as we get updates on any further class changes. 

MORE NEWS: 

Publix adjusting store hours to combat coronavirus

House passes aid bill after Trump declares virus emergency

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.