GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Several colleges and universities in the Upstate have made the decision to alter class attendance amid concern over COVID-19.
Many are making changes Spring Breaks, while some are opting for online classes. Here's a list of all the schools that we are aware of that have made changes:
Virtual learning for the next three weeks
Spring Break to begin week of March 23
When students return, courses to be conducted online, hybrid or other instructional options
Canceling classes through March 18
Online instruction to go through April 3
Extending Spring Break through April 6
Extending Spring Break through March 20
Online instruction to go through April 3
Extending Spring Break
Virtual instruction begins on March 16
All on-campus instruction March 16-18 postponed
Online instruction to begin March 19
Online instruction through at least March 30
FOX Carolina is closely monitoring all schools throughout the Upstate and WNC. Stay with us as we get updates on any further class changes.
