GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Home cooking may be the way most families are going amidst the coronavirus outbreak, but several local businesses are offering takeout or delivery options in case you want something different.
We were sent a spreadsheet of local restaurants in Greenville currently offering takeout and delivery options, including how orders are fulfilled to customers. Some restaurants offer delivery through third-party apps, like BiteSquad and Doordash.
Click below to download the list yourself, courtesy of Smoke on the Water Catering:
We also learned of two other restaurants who contacted us directly. Country House Cafe in Travelers Rest will offer free delivery within a 10-mile radius, along with curbside and pickup orders. They're open from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Just call 864-689-1110 to place the order.
Additionally, Cantinflas Mexican Restaurant is also offering free delivery, with 20% off of all menu items and free soft drinks. Just call 864-250-1300 to place your order.
Copper River Grill and Carolina Ale House will also offer curbside pickup and deliver with DoorDash, Postmates, and Uber Eats. For curbside pickup, just call ahead.
Inky's Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteaks and Hoagies on Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley is open from Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. They're doing takeout and offering deliveries within a 4-mile radius. Call 864-442-5122 and ask for Jamie.
To get your restaurant listed in this article, email foxcarolinanews@foxcarolina.com
We've also heard from restaurants offering free kids' meals as well. You can find that list below:
