GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Home cooking may be the way most families are going amidst the coronavirus outbreak, but several local businesses are offering takeout or delivery options in case you want something different.
We were sent a spreadsheet of local restaurants in Greenville currently offering takeout and delivery options, including how orders are fulfilled to customers. Some restaurants offer delivery through third-party apps, like BiteSquad and Doordash.
Click below to download the list yourself, courtesy of Smoke on the Water Catering:
We also learned of other restaurants' new offerings after owners contacted us directly:
- Country House Cafe in Travelers Rest will offer free delivery within a 10-mile radius, along with curbside and pickup orders. They're open from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Just call 864-689-1110 to place the order.
- Additionally, Cantinflas Mexican Restaurant is also offering free delivery, with 20% off of all menu items and free soft drinks. Just call 864-250-1300 to place your order.
- Copper River Grill and Carolina Ale House will also offer curbside pickup and deliver with DoorDash, Postmates, and Uber Eats. For curbside pickup, just call ahead.
- Inky's Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteaks and Hoagies on Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley is open from Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. They're doing takeout and offering deliveries within a 4-mile radius. Call 864-442-5122.
- Local Moe's Southwest Grill locations in the Upstate and in Asheville are offering free delivery where available for orders of $10 or more until March 28 plus $2 off orders of $10 or more from April 7 through April 10. They're also offering a free child's entree with every adult entree purchased. Place orders online here.
- Pomegranate On Main in Greenville is offering designated parking spots for pickup and delivery. Just call 864-241-3012 to place your order, and check online for the menu.
- Pho Noodleville on Orchard Park Drive in Greenville is open for delivery with DoorDash and Postmates and call-ahead orders for pickup. Just call 864-288-8809 from 11 a.m. through 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- Rotties 221 Biergarten on S. Main Street in Woodruff is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Just call (864) 569-4999 for take-out or curbside delivery options.
- Bar Mars on Pendleton Street in Greenville says they're doing takeout Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They also have to-go cocktail mixers! You can order online here.
- SUSHI GO on N. Main Street in downtown Greenville is offering curbside pick-up and delivery options Tuesday through Sunday. Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. while dinner will be from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Check out their menu here, and call them at (864) 631-1145 to order.
- Both Greenville and Spartanburg CityRange locations have moved to curbside to-go, as well as delivery. They'll be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Check out their menu here, and give the stores a call to order. Greenville: (864) 286-9018. Spartanburg: (864) 327-3333.
- Brixx Wood Fired Pizza in Greenville notes that in addition to delivery on Bite Squad, they're offering takeout options by calling in, ordering online, or by using the Brixx Roxx app. Just indicate your vehicle make, model, and color when ordering and call on arrival. Brixx is also offering family meals to go, and are now open Sun. - Thurs. 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Habiba Mediterranean in Greenville offers delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub, along with pickup. To pick up an order, call 864-297-0064
- Texas Roadhouse in Taylors offers curbside pickup now. Just place the order by calling or by using their app or website.
- Olive Garden locations are offering free delivery for orders over $40 along with to-go carside pickup. Click here to learn more.
- LongHorn Steakhouse locations are also offering to-go service. Click here for details or call 252-830-6100 to place an order.
- Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is offering curbside to-go ordering. Call 252-321-1002 to place an order or visit this website.
- JACS on Beattie Place in Greenville are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offer take-out, curbside, and delivery. They also deliver with Bite Squad and DoorDash. You can order online.
- SELECT in Greer is open for carryout. Look at the online menu and call 864-551-2264.
- Clubhouse Grille, located at the Pebble Creek Country Club in Greer, is offering takeout from Brown Family Catering. They're open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. Call ahead to place an order at 864-534-1753.
- Roscoe's Running Crab on White Horse Road is doing takeout and pickup orders Wednesday through Saturday with varying times. Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. through 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. Call ahead at 864-412-8962.
- Highway 55 Burgers and Fries on Wade Hampton Bvd. is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They're offering curbside pick-up, as well as door dash, for their entire menu and even a 10% discount on all orders above $15. Give them a call at (864) 552-1947 to place your order.
- The Farehouse on Mill Street in Taylors is offering curbside pick-up Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. They'll also offer free pizza for children. Call ahead at (864) 509-6760 to place your order.
- Palmetto Fine Foods on Laurens Road is offering take-out, drive-thru and delivery through both Bite Squad and door dash. Give them a call at (864) 271-2947.
- Chuy's on Woodruff Road is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. They're partnered with Door Dash and Bite Squad, and are offering curbside pick-up. Call ahead at (864) 288-4453.
- Bucky's BBQ is offering take-out at all four of their locations, as well as delivery through Uber eats. They have locations on Roper Mountain Road, N. Pleasantburg Drive, North Main Street in Fountain Inn, and Perimeter Road. The Fountain Inn location is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The three other locations are open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Most Panera Bread locations in the Upstate are offering delivery options from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. You can place an order here, or if you have the app! For larger orders or delivery to areas they typically cater to, use their catering service.
- Tsunami of Greenville on E. North street is offering to-go and curbside pick-up. Call ahead at (864) 467-1055.
- Wild Ace Pizza & Pub on Depot Street in Greer is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call ahead for a to-go order at (864) 879-6900.
- Buffalo Wild Wings on Woodruff Road is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week for takeout orders. Order online from their website, DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats.
- Bad Daddy's Burger Bar on Augusta Street is open every day for curbside and takeout from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Call 864-552-1700 or order online.
- Tommy's Country Ham House in Greenville is offering a to-go menu. They're offering drive thru service, call in and to go orders. Visit the drive thru, come inside to place to go order or call (864) 242-6099.
- Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe on Villa Road is open for take out or delivery starting at 11:30 a.m. Call ahead at 864-242-2497.
- Acropolis on Pelham Road is open for takeout. Call 864-458-8900 or visit http://acropolisonpelham.com/menu/
The Subway inside the Walmart in Taylor's, located at 3027 Wade Hampton Blvd has take out options! Call ahead @864.322.8482 or place you order online using Subway.com or thru the subway app ; Now featuring : buy 2 get one free.
ALSO Free delivery with UberEats!
Full House Sportzaria (864)757-8396 404-A Harrison Bridge Rd, Simpsonville, SC (off Fairview in Target parking lot)Open 7 days a week, 12-9, for take out, curbside and delivery within 5 miles
Tony's NY Style Pizzeria (864)297-831830 Orchard Park Dr, Greenville, SC (Off Haywood Rd.)
Open 7 days a week 11-9, for take out and curbside, and delivery within 3 miles (residential and commercial) 11am-4 pm, evenings if driver available.
- Hardee’s is offering free delivery via UBER Eats through the end of March, where available
- K & S Restuarent on White Horse Road is offering to-go options. They're open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Give them a call at (864) 269-3282.
- Quaker Steak & Lube on Chrome Drive has a drive-thru window for ease of pick-up and take-out orders! They're also offering delivery services through Grub Hub, Door Dash and Uber East. For take-out orders, they'll be open from 11 a.m. to 9:39 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Order by calling (864) 678-9464 or online.
- Persis Biriyani Indian Grill is providing curb side pickup, delivery, Bite Squad, Doordash, and Uber Eats service. Call 864-603-3232. Open 10:30 to 3:00 for lunch and 5:30 to 9:30 for dinner.
- Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar will be open Wednesday thru Sunday from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. for curbside pick up. Call 864-335-8975. We are also available thru Doordash and Ubereats.
- LePetit Croissant is open for pickup and is offering delivery directly from their website at www.lepetitcroissantgreenville.com/shop/
- S.B.H. BBQ CO. is offering takeout directly in front of their main entrance at 5021 Pelham Rd.
- Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, located at 3604 Pelham Road, is open 11:30-7 everyday. They offer curbside, takeout, online ordering, and delivery within a 5 mile radius. 864-501-0450.
- Henry's Smokehouse locations are open for curbside pick-up, call in orders, or delivery. Check online for hours for locations in Woodruff, Wade Hampton, and Simpsonville.
- Tacos & Mas is offering takout at their Woodruff Road location Tuesday-Sunday, lunch and dinner. The company recommends ordering online at www.tacosandmas.com The Greer location is temporarily closed.
- El Tejano in Simpsonville is offering take out orders 7 days a week. They're located at 38 Ray E Talley Ct. Mon-Thurs 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Sushi Hana Japan across from Haywood Mall. Delivery is available through GrubHub, UberEats, and DoorDash. All takeout orders come with free beverages. You can call the restaurant at (864) 676 0200 to place an order. Delivery is also available to residents who live within five miles of the restaurant.
- Tupelo Honey in Greenville is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for curbside pickup, takeout, and delivery via DoorDash, Uber, and GrubHub. You can order online for pickup or call 864-451-6200.
- Fhinney Buffet on Easley Bridge Road is handling takeout and delivery orders from Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Call 864-509-1039 or 864-313-1570.
- Iron Hill Brewery is offering their own limited menu for curbside and delivery, and includes a $25 special: two pizzas and a growler of their beer. They also offer free kids' meals on Mondays and Tuesdays, along with take-home family dinner meal kits. Call them at 864-568-7009.
- Atlanta Bread Company is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday (will close for Easter). They're offering takeout and curbside orders along with delivery via GrubHub and Bite Squad. You can order online or call (864) 235-9400.
- Greenfield’s Bagels and Deli at locations in Greenville and Greer are offering both breakfast and lunch as take out and Bite Squad delivery option.
- The Bohemian Cafe on West Stone Avenue in Greenville is offering carryout, curbiside and delivery Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. You can also check their Facebook page for daily specials.
- On The Border is open from 12-8 daily, offering full menu, plus family style meals starting at $19.99. Located at 74 Beacon Drive, Greenville. 864-214-2260. Beer & wine bottles available to go.
- Outback Steakhouse on Orchard Park Drive is offering delivery, takeout, and Door Dash orders.
- Urban Wren Winery on N. Markley Street is offering curbside pick-up as well. They're open Monday through Saturday, and have Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can call any time between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. with plans to pick-up your order from noon to 8 p.m. They also have an offer to help healthcare workers. Give them a call at (864) 867-1081.
- Kitchen Sync on Laurens Road is offering a call ahead/drive-thru pick-up dinner service Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. On Fridays, they'll take calls until 9 p.m. Check out their menu, and give them a call at (864) 568-8115.
- Sabroso Mexican Grille is offering takeout from Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They also offer delivery through Bitesquad.
- The Hot Dog Cafe in Wellford is open for take out Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm.
To get your restaurant listed in this article, email foxcarolinanews@foxcarolina.com
We've also heard from restaurants offering free kids' meals as well. You can find that list below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.