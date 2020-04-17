(FOX Carolina) - Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, citizens still need to be able to buy groceries and food to bring home to the table. But because the virus can be spread from person to person easily, everyone needs to take precautions to protect themselves and others.
We spoke with Jenny Heard, who is an assistant store manager and district trainer with Bi-Lo. Here's what she told us the grocery chain is doing to protect both customers and their own associates:
- An associate is at the doors to clean every cart as customers enter
- Stores now have plexiglass shields at registers and pharmacies
- Stores now have decals on the floors to mark off six feet for physical distancing
- Associates now have their temperatures taken every day before coming to work
- Masks and gloves are being provided for associates
- Bi-Lo stores host a special shopping hour on weekdays for seniors and high-risk customers: 8-9 a.m., Monday through Friday
- Bi-Lo stores have extended shopping hours for medical professionals and first responders, Monday and Tuesday until 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.