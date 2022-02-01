GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The federal government is sending out 400 million N95 masks for distribution at stores across the county. FOX Carolina is keeping tabs on where you can find them in the Palmetto State.
WALGREENS
- Allendale: 137 S. Main Street
- Batesburg: 127 W. Columbia Avenue
- Beaufort: 2363 Boundary Street
- Camden: 2407 Broad Street
- 811 W. Dekalb Street
- Columbia: 3501 Forest Drive
- 175 Forum Street
- 2725 Clemson Road
- 2300 Decker Boulevard
- 7801 Garners Ferry Road
- 9001 Two Notch Road
- 4520 Hard Scrabble Road
- Lexington: 1903 S. Lake Drive
- Orangeburg: 1290 Chestnut Street
- Sumter: 1990 McCrays Mill Road
- 1000 Broad Street
- 201 N. Lafayette Drive
- Walterboro: 1326 N. Jefferies Boulevard
- West Columbia: 702 Main Street
- 2224 Augusta Road
- 1537 Charleston Highway
