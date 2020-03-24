SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) An employee at the Simpsonville Home Depot tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday evening.
According to Margaret Smith with Home Depot, the employee is in quarantine and they are working closely with the CDC on guidance for how to handle the situation, as well as how to prepare for any additional cases.
Right now, Home Depot is cleaning and disinfecting the Fairview Road store - especially focusing on high-traffic and high-touch products.
Smith says Home Depot has a team in place for COVID-19 response and are anticipating all scenarios.
Any Home Depot employee who doesn't feel well is asked to stay home. The company has offered expanded leave time for all employees in response to the outbreak.
Those expanded options are:
- For part-time employees: 40 additional hours paid leave time
- For full-time employees: 80 additional hours paid leave time
Home Depot announced that starting March 19, they would be closing all stores daily at 6 p.m.
