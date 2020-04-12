HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina)- With many looking for hope during this time of uncertainty, a Honea Path family is trying to spread that hope by making crosses.
The crosses range in size. Many standing around 4 feet tall to stand in your yard.
They say when they started, they didn't even think about the fact that Easter was right around the corner.
They just saw the need for some inspiration and started working to build the crosses as a sign that everything will be okay.
Kelly Rowland says, "If he can make one person happy, we have done our job and we’ve made the Lord happy."
In the small town of honea path, Kelly Rowland says she never imagined that this cross in her yard would lead to people coming from all over town to have one of their own.
"All the blessings he’s given, we’ve been blessed to do this financially and we just want to give some of that blessing back," says Kelly.
For only $5, you can have one. Many decorating their crosses for easter spreading hope through their neighborhood.
The money is all going back to Kelly's church, Austin Road Baptist Church.
"We know that all the help we have is in Jesus and in God and he is the only one who can care of this. We can’t do that. He gave the doctors and the nurses, I am a nurse myself, and everybody is just doing a good job and doing what they are supposed to do," says Rowland.
She believes this is something that God called her to do.
So as long as they have supplies, they will continue to make these crosses for whoever wants them.
"Overwhelmed. There’s so much bad news and if we can spread a little bit of good news then we did our job," says Kelly.
