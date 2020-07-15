GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, many doctors are worried about the upcoming flu season. It could be a potentially dangerous double threat for many and it has hospitals looking at bed counts and accessibility when that time comes.
If a patient were to contract both COVID and the flu, DHEC said it could also be difficult to diagnose an exact cause of death in many cases.
There's a looming threat over health care workers, the dreaded flu and mix that with COVID and all eyes turn to the hospitals.
"We've been in touch with all of the hospitals," said Derrec Becker with Emergency Managementt. "We just talked with Prisma and some have put in a request with us for staffing support."
Doctors and nurses are already working around the clock risking their own health to help others.
"We are not to the point yet at looking at opening new facilities or any type of absurd planning but we started talking with the hospitals on a daily basis as we were getting close to that," said Becker.
Getting close to capacity for some, but DHEC said most hospitals started their own internal searches for staffing and outbuildings if it comes to that and the threat of flu season also has medical facilities looking at their equipment.
"We're seeing some of our highest hospitalization rates," said Dr. Joan Duwve. "Also some of our highest COVID patients that have required ventilators."
It's left the state wondering if there's enough equipment to go around. For now they are in good shape, but they said things could change.
"There are 1,939 ventilators and there are 480 ventilators in use for a utilization rate of about 25 percent and 172 of those 480 are being used for patients with COVID-19," Duwve said.
