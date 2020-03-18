(FOX Carolina) Several Americans, including many in South Carolina, are unable to work following orders from state and national leaders to shut down multiple services amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Thus the question arises - are those affected eligible for unemployment?
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is offering some answers, including how to apply for unemployment if eligible.
Those who would like to apply can follow steps through the agency here.
Other answers to questions relating to unemployment, like benefits and reduced hours, can be found here.
