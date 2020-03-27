GREER, S.C (FOX Carolina) - It's been a devastating time for man, but particularly high school seniors whose school year came to a halt.
As gut wrenching as it is for one Upstate family, they've still found a way to honor the hard work their son has put in, so now the Greer High School seniors baseball jersey is hung proudly on the front door, for all to see.
Many of these students were eagerly awaiting senior year, looking forward to senior prom and graduation but also to playing one last season with their friends and teammates. Unfortunately, all of that could be ripped right out from under them.
The Fitzgerald family said hanging the jersey is a symbol to show off the sacrifices high school athletes are having to pay with their seasons getting cut all due to the fast spreading coronavirus.
"I've been playing baseball my whole life," said Travis. "You work for three years and I remember hitting the cages with my dad and you do all that work. You start your weight lifting and stuff and I don't think it will hit me until I have to turn in my jersey."
He said it's been a difficult time because there were so many life events he was looking forward to in these last few months of high school that are now up in the air.
"You hear about prom and I didn't go to prom my junior year and now that's taken from me," Travis said. "You hear about graduation and I might not get that either."
Which is hard for his mom, Taffy Fitzgerald, to wrap her head around. Especially since Travis is her youngest child. She wanted him to experience the same things that her older children got to do.
"It's a lot of guilt and then shame on me as mom that we didn't appreciate the game we went to a few backs and not sitting there thinking that this could be the last," Taffy said. "I guess it's part of life and so it's just a matter of maybe thinking the experience you're having right now could be the last and keeping that in mind."
She said this was supposed to be such a special time in Travis' life, so as a mom she feels cheated in a way not being able to see him experience his final season.
"It's just been difficult but I know I have a lot of other moms that are in the boat as me and we just try to stick together and make it through but it doesn't make it any easier," Taffy said.
They are just trying to take it one day at a time, but for Travis the hardest part is not being able to play his favorite sport with his friends.
"The seniors we've been friends our whole lives basically and we still try to keep in touch every day," he said.
Greer High School hasn't announced what will happen with the graduation ceremony, but Travis plans to attend North Greenville University in the fall to continue his education.
