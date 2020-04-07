GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Some workers at one of the Upstate's largest employers say they are out of a job because of the coronavirus.
"I didn't think it would come to this," said one woman who says she was laid off by MAU Workforce Solutions, which contracts workers for BMW.
MORE: BMW extends shutdown at Greet plant through April 30
This woman is one of many people who reached out to FOX Carolina saying she was laid off via email.
"It's a big shock to lose all of that: the benefits, the paycheck, the security and also the friendships that I had with the people that worked there," said the woman who worked with MAU at BMW for two-and-a-half years and wished to stay anonymous.
She says there was no warning about the lay-offs, but on March 27 she opened her inbox to find an email that read she would be laid off in two days.
"I just broke down. It was devastating to say the least."
The woman says she and many of her former coworkers are frustrated.
"I think everybody was just blind sided by it," she said. "Then it continued to happen."
Now on top of the stress of the pandemic, she has the burden of trying to find a new job.
"It's just one more thing to worry about that's pretty rough," she said.
BMW has said they will be adjusting production and the workforce structure. We reached out for more information on what that means for employees, but we haven't heard back.
Officials from MAU have not confirmed how many people have been laid off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.