(AP) - If you've already had the coronavirus, it's possible you could get it again but such cases seem to be rare. Some reinfections have been confirmed, but two new studies suggest that would be very unusual for at least several months and maybe longer.
In one study of people in the U.S., only 0.3% of people who had been infected tested positive for the virus over the next several months. A similarly low rate of reinfections was found in a study of health workers in the U.K.
The findings bode well for current COVID-19 vaccines, which trigger the kind of immune responses that the studies found protective.
