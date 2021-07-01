GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento says the first thing you need to know about the Delta variant of COVID-19 is that it is more deadly than the virus it originated from.
“It’s more contagious and easily transmissible," Sarmiento explained. “Second, we know that it actually likes to infect the lung cells," he added.
He says that quick and relentless attack on the lungs can put you in the hospital much faster than it might with normal COVID.
We caught up with the upstate allergist and immunologist today to ask him: who is this variant affecting the most?
"A lot of the people we are seeing affected right now are younger and unvaccinated," the doctor said.
The CDC says Delta is now the dominant variant in states like Missouri, where the vaccination rate is 39.1%. As of today, South Carolina currently stands at 38.7%.
"We don’t know much about it, but yes, I have heard of it," said Spartanburg resident Dora Edwards, out and about with her granddaughter in downtown Spartanburg today.
Edwards says she is optimistic when it comes to the variant.
“I feel like the vaccines are probably very effective against this variant also," she explained, adding that she was vaccinated. “I’m not too concerned about it."
Dr. Sarmiento says that, as a vaccinated person, Dora is right to feel safer. But he also adds that younger people aren’t getting vaccinated fast enough.
“It’s very concerning," he said. “There is a correlation between unvaccinated people and the rate of infection."
He says studies already show that getting vaccinated, particularly if it’s the Moderna or Pfizer mRNA vaccines, protect you – and not just against normal COVID.
The CDC already says that two dose mRNA vaccines are up to 95% effective against COVID-19. But Sarmiento referenced new information from the CDC, FDA, and cross referenced it with studies done in Europe to illustrate just how effective vaccine is against variants too.
“The alpha variant, which is from the UK, is about 93% effective,” he said. “And guess what? The study looked at Delta too, and it showed that it ranges from 88 to 90% effective against it."
With July 4, and the potential for large gatherings around the corner, Dr. Sarmiento is urging those hesitant to get the vaccine.
“It’s the only way to stop the spread and prevent infection," he said.
