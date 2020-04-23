(FOX Carolina) - Social distancing may be in place, but even the COVID-19 pandemic can't stop the gears of the NFL Draft.
With players and coaches across the country tuning in to see how the process would play out virtually this year, a handful of first-round picks saw ties to the Carolinas come forward.
The Carolina Panthers got the 7th overall pick Thursday, landing Auburn's Derrick Brown early in the night. Just after that, the Arizona Cardinals took Clemson's own Isaiah Simmons as the 8th pick.
The San Francisco 49ers were able to nab the 14th overall pick of the night, snagging Javon Kinlaw from the University of South Carolina.
Coming in at the 16th pick, Clemson's A.J. Terrell will make the move down I-85 to Atlanta to play for the Falcons.
Keep checking back as the night goes on for more NFL Draft updates from FOX Carolina.
