COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said it supports the CDC's decision to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to eleven.
The agency said it is excited to work with vaccine providers to ensure access for ages five to eleven throughout the state. Parents can start getting their children in this age group vaccinated Nov. 3.
“Approval of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 is a major step forward for South Carolina and the rest of our nation in our fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director in a news release. “We want people to know that a great deal of research and analysis went into the approval of the vaccine for this age group. This research has shown that the vaccine is safe and effective in children ages 5 –11. The Food and Drug Administration and the CDC would not have signed off on using this vaccine with this age group without this research, and the same goes for DHEC. We are encouraged by this news and are excited to offer this vaccine to the 436,352 South Carolinian children in this age group.”
The full CDC statement on vaccine approval can be found here.
In anticipation of the approval, DHEC last month began developing its vaccine rollout plan for South Carolinians ages 5-11, the agency said. At the same time, the federal government informed South Carolina we would receive 152,100 pediatric vaccine doses in the first week of availability. We have already received more than 60,000 of these doses and expect to receive the rest of them Wednesday and Friday.
“We strongly urge parents to learn more about this vaccine and protect their children by taking advantage of this life-saving opportunity," Simmer added.
MORE NEWS: S. Carolina governor: Pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.