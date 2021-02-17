ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Emergency Management says inclement weather will impact appointments as the vaccine site will be closed on Thursday.
According to officials, due to the possibility of significant ice accumulation across the area, Buncombe County vaccination sites at A-B Tech and AC Reynolds will be closed on Feb. 18.
Individuals with appointments on Thursday will be rescheduled for the same time on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Officials say the closure does not impact any individual’s position on the waitlist.
