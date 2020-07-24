GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – With the November 2020 elections just months away, voters will be heading to the polls to decide who they want to lead their communities. In Greenville County, one such race is that of the sheriff. Incumbent sheriff Hobart Lewis will run for the office again as a Republican for the 2020 cycle. Democrat Paul Guy is running against him.
Guy called the press conference Friday afternoon to discuss a recent comment about the death of George Floyd that Lewis made during an interview with a local host.
“The other night, I was disturbed with the remarks of special-elected sheriff Hobart Lewis regarding the death of George Floyd while in the custody of police,” Guy said. “His statement was that ‘if Mr. Floyd would have complied with law enforcement, he would not be dead today.’ It is obvious that mister Hobart Lewis has not seen nor read the independent analysis of the death of George Floyd.”
Lewis responded to a request for comment from FOX Carolina, saying, “When prompted and speaking on both law enforcement and the community’s responsibility when it comes to improving relationships, I spoke specifically on use of force issues and what I was addressing was law enforcement’s hope for anyone who is unfortunately being taken into custody and that is for the person under arrest to comply. There is no doubt that there despicable incidents across the country where officers use an unjustified use of force and in the case of George Floyd, those actions resulted in a horrible death. What I want people to know, specifically to our agency, is that if a deputy gives you a command, please comply and do not resist. If that person feels they were mistreated in any way, we encourage them to contact our internal affairs after the incident is over and I assure you we will investigate that complaint thoroughly.”
A recent shooting at Lavish Lounge left two dead and ten others wounded. Lewis said the club was operating illegally at the time; South Carolina governor Henry McMaster ordered nightclubs to shut down during the pandemic. Guy said during Friday’s press conference that he believes the shooting could have been prevented.
“If he had a public safety philosophy, his deputies would have seen that Lavish Lounge was filling up cars, could have went over there, could have investigated, because he, Hobart, did not enforce social distancing. His deputies are not going to enforce it,” said Guy.
Lewis responded saying blame should not be put on the community.
“Our deputies work tirelessly to answer emergency calls for service, and like many agencies across the country, are doing so short staffed,” Lewis said. “t would be impossible to monitor and maintain the social distancing guidelines across the entire county and especially during an evening like July 4th when we historically face an extremely high call volume. However, for Mr. Guy to put blame on the innocent, community members gathering together there that night as if to say this horrific act would have been prevented had they been social distancing is outright careless and appalling“.
Lewis, the Republican candidate, and Guy, the democratic candidate, will be on the ballot for Greenville County sheriff on November 4, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.