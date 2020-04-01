ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, Ingles Markets says it's hiring more employees, offering enhanced leave, and even paying an appreciation bonus totaling more than $5 million.
In a press release Wednesday, the company announced they would hire more than 5,000 additional associates to provide relief to stores and distribution centers. Ingles has also implemented a paid two-week leave program for associates who test positive for the virus, along with modifying sick pay policy and enhancing the company's medical plan to provide covered members with additional benefits.
Robert P. Ingle II, chairman of the board, stated, “During the COVID-19 crisis, the safety of our customer and our associates is our highest priority. We understand our important role in providing food, medicine and other products to our customers. We are incredibly proud of how our associates have stepped up to the challenge to serve our local communities during this difficult time."
The appreciation bonus payment will be a one-time payment of $300 to full-time employees and $150 to part-time employees in retail, distribution, and corporate branches who were hired prior to March 1, 2020. The bonus will be made on or before April 23, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.