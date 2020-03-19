GENERIC Food Drive

(FOX Carolina) - With many citizens finding themselves without income amidst the coronavirus outbreak, one grocer is offering short-term employment in addition to typical long-term employment.

Ingles is offering short-term opportunities for retail candidates at several of their locations, and include positions as cashiers, service clerks, and more.

You can apply at this link.

