ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Ingles will administer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to those who are eligible, according to a release from the company.
The grocery chain says that it made the decision following the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' decision to recommend that moderate to severely immunocompromised people received the third dose.
According to Ingles, both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have received authorization to administer third doses, which can be given 28 days after the second dose was received.
Ingles says that it is still offering all COVID-19 vaccines without appointments.
Those unsure of their immunocompromised status should click here.
