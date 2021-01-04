WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX Carolina)- The IRS has created an online tool for people to check the status of their second round Economic Impact Payment.
According to the IRS, the tool, called "Get My Payment" will allow users to confirm that their first second Economic Impact Payment was sent and how that payment was received (either through direct deposit or by mail).
The IRS says that data on stimulus payments is updated once a day.
To access the "Get My Payment" tool from the IRS, click here.
Anyone with questions about "Get My Payment" can visit the IRS's Frequently Asked Question section by clicking here.
